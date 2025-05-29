Oswego cops and canines to come together for adoption event

Church of the Good Shepherd and Rover Rescue partnered for a Dog Adoption Event that took place at the church, 5 W. Washington St., Oswego. Rover Rescue is part of the K9s ‘N Cops adoption event that will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at the Oswego Police Department, 3355 Woolley Road, Oswego. (Provided by Church of the Good Shepherd)

Through its social media posts, the Oswego Police Department has put the spotlight on dogs that are available for adoption.

The Oswego Police Department will hold its first K9s ‘N Cops adoption event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at the department’s headquarters, 3355 Woolley Road, Oswego.

Kendall County Animal Control and Adoption Center along with Anderson Humane, Rover Rescue, Rescued Rascals, Fur Angels Animal Sanctuary, Just Giants Rescue and Kat & Kritter’s Foundation will participate in the event.

Several vendors also will participate, including Paws On Main Oswego, River Heights Veterinary Hospital in Oswego, Lifesavers CPR, AED, & First Aid Training for Humans and Pets, The Pets Home in Oswego, Yorkville Animal Hospital and Scenthound.

Organizing the event is Oswego Police Officer Cherese Spears.

“We do like a monthly segment called K9s ‘N Cops on our Facebook page where one rescue group brings in a dog or two and we kind of spotlight them,” Spears said. “Everyone that’s coming out except for Fur Angels Animal Sanctuary has been featured on K9s ‘N Cops. I reached out to them and asked them if they would be interested in participating.”

Spears hopes the event will help find forever homes for the animals.

“Hopefully we get every critter that comes out adopted with a forever home on Saturday,” she said. “And if someone is looking for a dog or a cat and maybe they can’t find exactly what they want right now, they can check back with the rescue group.”

And there won’t be just dogs at the event. Kat & Kritter’s is bringing a snake and a parakeet, Spears said.

She hopes the event won’t just be a one-off event. Rather, Spears hopes it will become an annual affair.

“And if it’s real successful, we may make it a biannual event,” she said.