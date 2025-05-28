Sandwich Police to again take part in Walk & Talk initiative

Sandwich Sgt. Jeremy Eisenberg talked to residents in Fairwinds subdivision as part of the department’s new Walk & Talk initiative. (Photo provided by the Sandwich Police Department)

The Sandwich Police Department will again be going around to different neighborhoods in the city this summer to hear what is on the minds of residents.

The department launched its Walk & Talk initiative last year.

“Residents can meet us and have conversations with us,” Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne said. “The objective is to continue to do it during the summer months each year.”

The initiative is an extension of Senne’s efforts to hear from the community since becoming Sandwich police chief in 2023. For the first Walk & Talk of the year, police officers will be in Fairwind subdivision at 1 p.m. June 14.

After that, they will be in Sandhurst subdivision at 6:30 p.m. July 12, Woodlake Landing subdivision at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and Webb subdivision at 2 p.m. Sept. 27.

Senne said the first Walk & Talk event went well.

“We had good conversations all around,” he said. “The biggest concerns is always traffic – speeding cars and people not stopping at stop signs. We had a couple of conversations pertaining to solicitors and what we’re doing to address solicitors.”

Senne said the police department has information on its Facebook page about solicitors and solicitor permits that have been approved by the city.

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said the city is pleased with what Senne has been able to accomplish since being hired.

“One of the things that we asked of the chief is to be more proactive about community policing and engagement,” Latham said. “He’s done a lot of outreach programs.”