Oswego’s Jaelynn Anthony K’s 17, homers in regional semifinal win: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Oswego 8, Metea Valley 0

Jaelynn Anthony struck out 17 in a two-hit shutout and also homered and drove in two for the Panthers (32-2) in the Class 4A Oswego East Regional semifinal. Sabrina Zamora was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Adalynn Fugitt was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Yorkville 10, Waubonsie Valley 0

Kayla Kersting was 2 for 4 with two triples, two RBIs and a run scored, Brooke Ekwinski was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Bella Phillips was 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs for the Foxes in the Class 4A Yorkville Regional semifinal.

Boys volleyball

Oswego d. Providence 25-23, 25-21

The Panthers advanced in the Oswego Regional semifinal.

Benet d. Oswego East 25-13, 25-14

The Wolves came up short in the Oswego Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale South d. Yorkville 25-20, 25-18

The Foxes came up short in the Minooka Regional semifinal.

Baseball

Kaneland 12, Plano 0

Jake Dixon had a double for Plano (11-21) in the regular-season finale.