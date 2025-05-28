Developer further reduces size of proposed Oswego subdivision

The developer of a proposed housing development in Oswego has reduced the size of the project again following repeated concerns the project was too dense. Projades LLC now is proposing to build 52 residential units on eight acres on the southwest corner of Wolf’s Crossing and Douglas roads in what currently is unincorporated Kendall County. (Provided by village of Oswego)

The developer of a proposed housing development in Oswego has reduced the size of the project again following repeated concerns the project was too dense.

Projades LLC now is proposing to build 52 residential units on eight acres on the southwest corner of Wolf’s Crossing and Douglas roads in what currently is unincorporated Kendall County. The proposed Jade Estates of Oswego development will consist of 20 duplex buildings and three townhouse buildings with four units each.

The developer had further reduced the project’s size after planning and zoning commissioners recently rejected a proposal to shave 10 units off the proposed 66-duplex unit development, bringing to down to 56 duplexes.

At the May 27 Oswego Village Board meeting, the majority of trustees voted to annex the land for the development and rezone it from a R-1 single-unit dwelling district to R-4 general residence district.

Voting “no” was village trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange.

“I’ve not been a fan of this project since day one,” she said in addressing the developer. “I appreciate the work that you’ve done, though, I really do. I just wish it was part of a bigger plan.”

Village President Ryan Kauffman said he thought the proposal was “nice looking.”

“It will be a nice amenity for the community,” he said.

The project is proposed west of the Avanterra subdivision, a 148-unit development that features homes one to four bedrooms in size.

At their May 8 meeting, planning and zoning commissioners recommended against rezoning the land from agricultural to residential use upon annexation to the village.

Commissioner Rick Kuhn voiced concerns about the project’s size.

“I think you’re trying to do way too much with this piece of property,” he said. “I think it is spot zoning when it comes to subdivisions.”

Projades LLC has built housing developments in other communities such as Naperville, Crystal Lake, Schaumburg, Darien, Buffalo Grove and Lake Zurich.

In the past, plan commissioners have reviewed multiple concept plans for the site, the most recent being a 52-townhouse development called Diamond Point in January 2023.

Projades CEO Ram Prashantha said the project caters to empty nesters with features like first floor main bedrooms. The units also will be maintenance free.

“We think that this is the best use here,” he said. “Each home will have anywhere from two- to four-bedrooms. Some options will have a basement and a two-car garage.”

The starting price for a unit would be about $390,000, Prashantha said.