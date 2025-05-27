Underwood coming to Yorkville rally for senior citizens programs

(file photo) Rep. Lauren Underwood is joining aging advocates at the Beecher Center in Yorkville on May 28 to speak out against potential cuts to the Older Americans Act which funds vital senior citizens services. Pictured, Underwood gets a tour of the Kendall County Food Pantry from the executive director Alex Hurd. Several of the community's seniors volunteer at the food pantry to help those in need. (Sandy Bressner)

The Beecher Center in Yorkville is taking center-stage in the fight against funding cuts to the federal Older Americans Act on Wednesday, May 28.

On Aging Advocacy Day, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Naperville) will join local aging advocates and concerned citizens, speaking out to protect the programs and services that benefit seniors.

Meals on Wheels For Northern Illinois will hold the rally at the Beecher Center, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28. Those attending are encouraged to wear blue in solidarity with the corresponding Aging Advocacy Day.

“The event will raise awareness about the vital role of the Older Americans Act in funding essential programs that support, nutrition, independence, and care for older adults across the region,” Meals on Wheels For Northern Illinois said in a news release.

Transforming the Beecher Center into a friendly gathering area, with events for seniors ranging from communal lunches, games and exercise activities, and educational workshops, the non-profit Senior Services Associates teams up with the Community Nutrition Network, forming the Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois, to provide essential services to the elderly.

The organization designs their social services to promote the independence, mental and physical well-being of those 60-and-above, the disabled, and their caregivers.

At the advocacy day event, officials will outline how the community can stand for the rights of seniors and help make a difference.

For more information on their services provided or how to help, visit mowfni.org or seniorservicesassoc.org or call 630-553-5777.