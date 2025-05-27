Ducklings rescued from storm drain by Yorkville police

Answering the call to service comes in many forms – sometimes even “duck wrangler.” When 11 fuzzy ducklings trailing their mother fell into a storm drain on Redhorse Lane in Yorkville, local police jumped into action.
After a resident alerted the Yorkville Police Department on Sunday, May 25, officers removed the storm drain to better access the trapped ducklings.
Officer Sam Tickel maneuvered down inside the storm drain to reach the ducklings one at a time, carefully hoisting them to safety.
All 11 ducklings were rescued and placed in a cardboard box by the officers while the frantic mother watched from a distance.
“We were able to get all 11 and reunite them with Momma duck,” Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle said. “It speaks to the quality of our community when your local police have the time and opportunity to handle calls like this.”
The officers then released the 11 ducklings close to their quacking mother.
Upon realizing they were safely with their mother again, the yellow-and-brown ducklings fell in line behind their mother and waddled off to enjoy another Yorkville sunny day.