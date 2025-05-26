Oswego Police Department raises more than $7K for Special Olympics Illinois

The Oswego Police Department raised more than $7,600 for Special Olympics Illinois during the May 16 Cop on a Rooftop fundraising event. (Photo provided by the Oswego Police Department)

The Oswego Police Department raised more than $7,600 for Special Olympics Illinois during the recent Cop on a Rooftop fundraising event.

This year marked the 22nd anniversary of the Dunkin’ partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois. The Oswego Police Department has participated since 2005.

On May 16, the department participated in Cop on a Rooftop at Dunkin’ stores at 3300 Orchard Road and 2420 Route 34 in Oswego.

“Our first event was held inside a Speedway gas station, making it a unique start to our involvement, not quite the traditional rooftop experience,” Oswego police officer Cherese Spears said.

The department in 2012 started partnering with the Dunkin’ location along Route 34 and this year, expanded to the Orchard Road location.

“Cop on a Rooftop is more than just fundraising,” Spears said. “It’s about raising awareness and directly supporting Special Olympics Illinois athletes. The funds we raise help provide opportunities for these athletes to engage in sports, build healthy lifestyles, develop social skills and experience a true sense of inclusion and community.”

She thanked A All Temp Heating and Cooling, Premier Tint Pros, PROformance Window Tint and Vinyl, and “all the supporters who joined us last Friday.”

“Their support helps change lives and we are honored to be a part of this mission,” Spears said.