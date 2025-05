The Oswego American Legion Post 675 Color Guard marches down Main Street in Oswego during the annual Memorial Day Parade. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

The public is invited to watch the Oswego American Legion Post 675’s Memorial Day Parade on Monday.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. at Polk Street and travel from Monroe Street to Jefferson Street to Main Street, with a final stop at the Oswego Township Cemetery, where a memorial service will be held.