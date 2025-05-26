Montgomery hosting free walking tour in historic downtown

Montgomery is hosting a historic walking town in the downtown on June 7. (Photo Provided By The Village of Montgomery)

Take a trip through time in a historic walking tour in downtown Montgomery.

The Historic Preservation Commission is hosting a free walking tour at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 7.

“The village invites history enthusiasts, families, and curious explorers to join us for a captivating journey,” the village of Montgomery said in a news release. “The walking tour will immerse participants in the fascinating stories and landmarks that define our community.”

The members of the Historic Preservation Commission are sharing information, anecdotes, and historical photos of downtown landmarks such as Gray’s Mill, the former pop factory, Lyon Metal, Michaels Grocery Store, Montgomery Methodist Church, South Shore Inn, and more, according to the release.

The walking tour encompasses about a half-mile and takes about an hour. Attendees must meet outside the Montgomery Village Hall, at 200 N. River St.

Advance registration is not necessary for the event.

The Settler’s Cottage is also open for guests to learn about the items curated by the Historic Preservation Commission.

To learn more, email hpc@ci.montgomery.il.us or visit montgomeryil.org.