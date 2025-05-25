Oswego East tennis second at sectionals: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Tennis

Class 2A Waubonsie Valley Sectional: Oswego East, with 17 points, finished tied for second behind Waubonsie Valley (34) at the sectional meet in Aurora.

Oswego East’s Pranav Kannan finished third in the singles bracket to qualify for state.

Softball

Yorkville 4-8, Sycamore 5-2: The Foxes (22-12) dropped the first game in walk-off fashion, but bounced back in the second for the split.

Callie Ferko went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer in the first game and Brooke Ekwinski hit a solo homer in the top of the seventh to tie it.

Yorkville responded in Game 2 with a five-run seventh inning, highlighted by a three-run single from Ekwinski and a two-run double from Ellie Fox, who also earned the win in the circle with seven strikeouts.

Baseball

Lincoln-Way West 12, Oswego East 6: Jacsen Tucker homered, Mason Palermo doubled and Dom Battista added two hits for the Wolves (16-19) in the loss in the regular season finale.