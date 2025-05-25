$3M in roadwork plans on deck for Yorkville 2025 roads program, but $1M is coming back

(File photo) Construction crews will be working on roadways throughout Yorkville as part of the city's 2025 Road to Better Roads program. Pictured, past work on Route 34 in Yorkville. (Tony Scott)

Work along several roads in Yorkville is rolling along, including completely rebuilding one roadway and repaving and repairing several others.

Significant concrete road repairs are undergoing construction on McHugh Road and Countryside Parkway. As part of the 2025 Road to Better Roads program, crews are also repaving Prairie Meadows, Water Park Way and Beecher Road.

For the roadwork, a construction agreement worth $1,080,472 with D. Construction, Inc. of Coal City is before city council.

The city must also approve a $114,950 engineering contract with Engineering Enterprises, Inc. of Sugar Grove.

The total 2025 program runs a $1.3 million price tag, with construction expected to be completed in April 2026.

Cutting less into the city’s coffers is the reconstruction of Faxon Road and Beecher Road. That is because the construction on the targeted portion of these roads will be fully paid by the adjacent CyrusOne data center campus development. The roads are necessary for the data center plans and its zoning requirements.

The roadways are being completely rebuilt from their current old farm roads to modern city standard roadways. The construction is only taking place on the roadways adjacent to the data center campus development, according to city documents.

The city is still responsible for contracting the project, with the data center developers covering all of the city’s receipts for the work.

A $1,383,588 contract with D. Construction, Inc. must be approved by city council. They must also approve an engineering contract with Engineering Enterprises, Inc. worth $199,944 to oversee the construction work.