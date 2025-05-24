Special Memorial Day lunch hosted for seniors in Plano on May 29

(File photo) A Memorial Day lunch is being hosted at Plano Methodist Church for the area's seniors by the Plano Meals on Wheels non-profit. Pictured, Meals on Wheels holds buffets for the "Dine Around Town" program at Two Partners Family Restaurant and Planet Pizza in Plano. (Provided by Community Nutrition Network)

In honor of Memorial Day, a special commemorative lunch for older adults and their caregivers is being hosted at the Plano Methodist Church, 219 N. Hale Street, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 29.

The lunch is being hosted by the Meals on Wheels of Northern Illinois non-profit.

“(We’ll have) a freshly prepared, nutritious meal served in a welcoming, social setting,” Elizabeth Bowman, outreach coordinator of Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois, said in a news release. “Attendees can also look forward to a raffle and Bingo following the meal. It’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy a meaningful day of community, connection, and remembrance.”

There is a small donation suggested for each meal, but the organizers said no one will ever be turned away due to an inability to contribute. All adults age 60-and-above are welcome to attend.

You can learn more about the event and reserve your spot by contacting Julie Maritato, the Plano manager, at 847-606–7817 or by emailing jmaritato@cnn.ssa.org.

You may also visit the Plano Methodist Church during their regular hours.

To learn more about their upcoming services and events visit mowfni.org or follow their Facebook page.

Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois serves more than 1.1 million people across several counties, including Kendall, according to the release.

The non-profit provides hot meals to those who are homebound and offers social cafe lunches, activities, parties, exercises, and meals at local partner restaurants.

In Plano, Planet Pizza and Two Partners Family Restaurant parter with the non-profit offering discounted meals.