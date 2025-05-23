Sandwich Police to conduct seat belt enforcement campaign through Memorial Day

The Sandwich Police Department is reminding drivers to buckle up as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Sandwich Police Department is reminding drivers to buckle up as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

This high-visibility seat belt enforcement initiative will run to May 27, coinciding with the Memorial Day holiday.

Illinois enacted its seat belt law 40 years ago on July 1, 1985, becoming the third state to require seat belt use for drivers and front-seat passengers aged 8 and older. Children under 8 are required to be secured in appropriate child safety seats.

In July 2003, Illinois strengthened the law to allow officers to pull over and ticket drivers solely for failing to buckle up – a change that led to a significant increase in compliance, according to the release.

Since the seat belt law’s initial introduction and subsequent upgrade more than two decades ago, seat belt use has surged from 15.9% in 1985 to 92.4% in 2024, according to the release.

This initiative aims to boost compliance, especially at night, when unrestrained crash deaths are highest. In 2023,72% of male passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes were not buckled up, compared to 28% of females, according to the release.

But with 7.6% of drivers still unbuckled, law enforcement will take a no-excuses approach, issuing citations day and night, according to the release. The campaign is funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

More information about safe driving is available at ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.