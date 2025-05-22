Yorkville considers banning heavier trucks from Kylyns Ridge, Cannonball Estates

(File photo) Yorkville city officials are considering implementing weight restrictions on the residential streets of Kylyns Ridge and Cannonball Estates. The area has seen considerable construction and industrial traffic. Pictured, workers repair Cannonball Trail. (Mark Foster)

Following residents’ complaints, Yorkville city officials are considering restricting how heavier trucks use residential streets in the Kylyns Ridge and Cannonball Estates subdivisions.

Residents have noticed an uptick in heavy truck traffic in recent months, especially with the area’s proximity to the Kendall Marketplace and the BrightFarms greenhouse.

The area’s high traffic volume is projected to increase as the proposed data centers start being constructed along the Eldamain ‘data center alley’ corridor.

“These roads are not made to handle the constant use by heavy trucks, but we do have nearby roads that are made for this kind of traffic,” Eric Dhuse, public works director, states in city documents.

The city’s proposed solution is implementing an 8-ton weight limit on the area’s streets, with signage directing the heavier trucks to instead use Cannonball Trail, Alicia Avenue and Faxon Road.

The heavier trucks would be denied usage of the residential streets including Blackberry Shore Lane, from the intersection of Northland Lane to the westerly dead end. They will also be denied usage of Northland Lane, High Ridge Lane, and Norton Lane.

All streets will be marked with the appropriate signage directing drivers.

Delivery trucks, garbage trucks, and snow plows will still be allowed to use the residential streets, according to city documents.

City council needs to approve the proposal.