Plano’s Tristan Meszaros sets 100 record, leads state qualifiers: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Plano’s Tristan Meszaros, center, competes in the 100-meter dash in KRC Conference Track Meet action at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. At left is Woodstock North’s Jovan Suay and at right is Woodstock’s George Kingos. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Boys Track and Field

Class 2A Rochelle Sectional

Plano’s Tristan Meszaros set a school record in the 100-meter dash of 10.74 seconds, leading the Reapers’ state qualifiers at the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional.

Meszaros also qualified in the 200 with a time of 22.06 seconds. He finished second to Sycamore’s Aidan Wyzard in both events.

“Aidan pushed me along. The competition played into more than the weather,” Meszaros said.

The team of Johnny Espino, Tim Young, Liam Schoensee and Meszaros also qualified in the 4x100 (third place, 43.24 seconds) and 4x200 relays (second, 1:30.77).

“I told our kids Sycamore and Sterling are great teams and just run the stagger and keep pace with them,” Plano coach Andrew DeBolt said. “It helps that our fourth leg (Meszaros) is a stud.”

Sandwich’s Simeion Harris qualified for state in the 400, finishing third in 51.09 seconds.

“Everyone here pushed me,” Harris said.

Sandwich’s Peter Popp (fourth, 15.63 meters) and Luis Murillo (fifth, 15.09) qualified in the shot put and Jacob Ross (third, 4.33 meters) in the pole vault.

“I’m used to jumping in mediocre weather,” Ross said. “It was fun competing with [Sycamore’s] Braeden [Shaner] and [Rochelle’s] Andrew [Nuyen]. Goal is to get a medal downstate.”

Baseball

Oswego East 7, Oswego 4

The Wolves (15-18, 6-8 SPC West) scored six runs in the second inning to get the second game of the three-game series. Wilson Terrutty went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and an RBI and Joe Grimm had two RBIs for Oswego East. Mason Palermo added two hits and Nick Brennan struck out seven over six innings. Kam Jenkins went 2 for 4 with a homer, run scored and RBI for Oswego (20-13, 4-10).

Plainfield North 11, Yorkville 5

Kamden Muell went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, Bodhi Harrison went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Kal Arntzen had two RBIs for the Foxes (15-15, 8-6).

Yorkville Christian 6, Parkview Christian 4

Nolan Hooper threw a complete game with 13 strikeouts and Hooper, Ben Raddatz and Isaac McCoy had hits for the Mustangs in the Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional semifinal.

Johnsburg 3, Sandwich 2 (10 innings)

The host Skyhawks scored a run in the bottom of the 10th for the win. Braden Behringer had a triple and two RBIs and Jeffrey Ashley scored two runs for Sandwich. Nick Michalek and Behringer combined for 15 strikeouts on the mound.

Softball

Newark 10, Yorkville Christian 0

Newark’s Dottie Wood struck out seven in a five-inning no-hitter, Adelaide Johnson went 3 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and an RBI, Rylie Carlson was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Kate Bromeland was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Norsemen in the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional semifinal.

Yorkville 8, Plainfield North 2

Kayla Kersting homered twice and drove in four runs, Hailey Sweeney added two hits and Peyton Levine struck out six over 6 1/3 innings for the Foxes (20-11, 10-6).