Yorkville soccer wins regional opener in OT: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Soccer
Class 3A Metea Valley Regional quarterfinal
Yorkville 3, Plainfield South 2
Gabby Vega’s goal off a Lindsay Ingemunson assist with 4:18 left in the second overtime period put the Foxes ahead and proved to be the game-winner.
Ingemunson scored two goals and assisted a third for Yorkville, which advances to face Metea Valley Tuesday at Metea Valley.
Softball
Class 1A Aurora Christian Regional quarterfinal
Yorkville Christian 14, Aurora Christian 1
Grace Allgood struck out 14 and allowed just three hits, and the Mustangs broke open the game with six runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Allgood was 2 for 2 at the plate with four runs scored and two RBIs, Bridget Hooper was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Laura Brancati 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Kaelyn Young 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Yorkville 10, Oswego East 6
Kayla Kersting was 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI and Brook Ekwinski was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI for the visiting Foxes. Danielle Stone was 3 for 4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for the Wolves.
Baseball
Ottawa 9, Plano 2
The visiting Pirates scored five runs in the seventh to break open what was a close nonconference game.
Josh Stellwagen was 2 for 3 with a run scored, Jason Phillips had a hit and an RBI and Amari Bryant a hit and run scored for Plano (11-19).
Plainfield North 10, Yorkville 3
The host Tigers scored three runs in the third and four in the fourth to blow open their game, the first of a three-game series with the Foxes.
Justin Giese was 3 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI for Yorkville (15-14, 8-5).
Coal City 12, Newark 0
Eastin McBroom had the lone hit for Newark at Coal City.
Kaneland 16, Yorkville Christian 6
Danny Paige was 2 for 2 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored and Austin Vugteveen 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI for the Mustangs.