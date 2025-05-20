Yorkville soccer wins regional opener in OT: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Soccer

Class 3A Metea Valley Regional quarterfinal

Yorkville 3, Plainfield South 2

Gabby Vega’s goal off a Lindsay Ingemunson assist with 4:18 left in the second overtime period put the Foxes ahead and proved to be the game-winner.

Ingemunson scored two goals and assisted a third for Yorkville, which advances to face Metea Valley Tuesday at Metea Valley.

Softball

Class 1A Aurora Christian Regional quarterfinal

Yorkville Christian 14, Aurora Christian 1

Grace Allgood struck out 14 and allowed just three hits, and the Mustangs broke open the game with six runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Allgood was 2 for 2 at the plate with four runs scored and two RBIs, Bridget Hooper was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Laura Brancati 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Kaelyn Young 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Yorkville 10, Oswego East 6

Kayla Kersting was 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI and Brook Ekwinski was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI for the visiting Foxes. Danielle Stone was 3 for 4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for the Wolves.

Baseball

Ottawa 9, Plano 2

The visiting Pirates scored five runs in the seventh to break open what was a close nonconference game.

Josh Stellwagen was 2 for 3 with a run scored, Jason Phillips had a hit and an RBI and Amari Bryant a hit and run scored for Plano (11-19).

Plainfield North 10, Yorkville 3

The host Tigers scored three runs in the third and four in the fourth to blow open their game, the first of a three-game series with the Foxes.

Justin Giese was 3 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI for Yorkville (15-14, 8-5).

Coal City 12, Newark 0

Eastin McBroom had the lone hit for Newark at Coal City.

Kaneland 16, Yorkville Christian 6

Danny Paige was 2 for 2 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored and Austin Vugteveen 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI for the Mustangs.