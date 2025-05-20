Kendall County Sheriff’s Oswego Township initiative leads to 81 arrests, summons in past month

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday that damaged a car in the Boulder Hill neighborhood. (File photo)

Over the past four weeks, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has implemented a multi-jurisdictional initiative aimed at reducing crime in Oswego Township, including Boulder Hill.

Boulder Hill, which is in Oswego Township, is the largest unincorporated subdivision in the state. As of July 2021, there were more than 8,000 people living in the 1.45 square mile subdivision.

So far, the initiative has resulted in 310 traffic stops, 81 arrests and/or summons, 210 citations, two recovered stolen vehicles, one recovered unlawfully possessed firearm, one driving under the influence offense and numerous drug offenses, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

The crime suppression effort was developed following a discussion between Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson and Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg, during which they explored strategies to address the rising criminal activity already observed this year and the seasonal increase in incidents often associated with warmer weather.

For the initiative, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Kendall County Criminal Intelligence Team, the Oswego Police Department, the Montgomery Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

“Together, these agencies launched targeted patrols in the Oswego Township and Boulder Hill areas, with the goal of preventing and responding to the anticipated uptick in crime as summer approaches,” according to the release.

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office has also supported this initiative.

“My top priority is the safety and well-being of our community, my community,” Richardson said in the release. “This is a great example of Kendall County’s law enforcement agencies working collaboratively toward a common goal. Without the strong relationships we’ve built and the willingness of these agencies to collaborate, initiatives like this would not be possible.”

Public safety is a top priority for the Kendall County Board, Kellogg said.

“This initiative demonstrates what’s possible when law enforcement and local government come together for the good of the community,” he said in the release. “I commend Undersheriff Richardson and all our partner agencies for taking proactive steps to keep our neighborhoods safe as we head into the summer months.”