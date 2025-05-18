Sandwich baseball wins slugfest with Newark: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Sandwich 20, Newark 10: The Indians pounded out 17 hits to win a slugfest that also had six errors committed on each side.

Braden Behringer was 4 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs, Cash White was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and three RBIs, Jeffrey Ashley was 3 for 4 with five runs scored and an RBI and Anthony Wade 2 for 2 with a homer, double, two runs scored and an RBI for Sandwich (18-15).

Eastin McBroom was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Newark.

Waubonsie Valley 10, Yorkville 9: The Warriors scored four runs in the bottom of the seven for the walk-off win after the Foxes (15-13) had scored three in the top half in a game in which Yorkville had the lead on four different occasions but couldn’t hold it.

Kamden Muell was 2 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs, Nick Parashis was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI and Frankie Pavlik was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Yorkville.

St. Bede 13, Yorkville Christian 3: Yorkville Christian’s Nolan Hooper struck out five in two innings, and with 99 now holds the program’s single-season record. Ben Raddatz, Danny Paige and Phoenix Oliver had multi-hit games for the Mustangs.

Softball

Lockport 1, Yorkville 0: Peyton Levine and Isabella Rosauer combined to allow just five hits in the loss at Lockport. Callie Ferko had two of the Foxes’ four hits.

Yorkville 6, Minooka 5: In the second game at Lockport, Yorkville scored four in the third and two in the fourth and went on to the win against their conference rival.

Kayla Kersting was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Brooke Ekwinski homered and drove in two.