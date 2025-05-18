May 17, 2025
Sandwich baseball wins slugfest with Newark: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians.

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

Baseball

Sandwich 20, Newark 10: The Indians pounded out 17 hits to win a slugfest that also had six errors committed on each side.

Braden Behringer was 4 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs, Cash White was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and three RBIs, Jeffrey Ashley was 3 for 4 with five runs scored and an RBI and Anthony Wade 2 for 2 with a homer, double, two runs scored and an RBI for Sandwich (18-15).

Eastin McBroom was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Newark.

Waubonsie Valley 10, Yorkville 9: The Warriors scored four runs in the bottom of the seven for the walk-off win after the Foxes (15-13) had scored three in the top half in a game in which Yorkville had the lead on four different occasions but couldn’t hold it.

Kamden Muell was 2 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs, Nick Parashis was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI and Frankie Pavlik was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Yorkville.

St. Bede 13, Yorkville Christian 3: Yorkville Christian’s Nolan Hooper struck out five in two innings, and with 99 now holds the program’s single-season record. Ben Raddatz, Danny Paige and Phoenix Oliver had multi-hit games for the Mustangs.

Softball

Lockport 1, Yorkville 0: Peyton Levine and Isabella Rosauer combined to allow just five hits in the loss at Lockport. Callie Ferko had two of the Foxes’ four hits.

Yorkville 6, Minooka 5: In the second game at Lockport, Yorkville scored four in the third and two in the fourth and went on to the win against their conference rival.

Kayla Kersting was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Brooke Ekwinski homered and drove in two.