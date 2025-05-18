Reconstruction of North Main Street in Sandwich set to begin soon

(File photo) Work is expected to get underway soon on the reconstruction of North Main Street from the north railroad right-of-way to Knights Road near Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital. (Eric Schelkopf)

Sandwich residents will see more road work this summer following the reconstruction of North Latham Street last year.

A project to reconstruct North Main Street from the north railroad right-of-way to Knights Road near Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich will begin soon. For those who would like to learn more about the project, there will be a pre-construction open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22 at the Sandwich Council Chambers, City Hall Annex, 128 East Railroad St. in downtown Sandwich.

Representatives from the city of Sandwich and its engineering design consultant, Hampton, Lenzini, and Renwick, will be available to discuss the project and answer resident questions.

As part of the project, a large portion of the sidewalks along that stretch will be replaced and sidewalk ramps at crosswalk locations will be improved to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

In addition, undersized utilities that are in poor condition will be replaced during the early stages of construction to eliminate the need for future utility improvements after the reconstruction of the road.

Northbound access to the hospital will be maintained during the project.