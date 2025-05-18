Person dies in Montgomery house fire early Sunday

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a single-family house early Sunday in Montgomery that claimed the life of a person and a pet.

About 6:27 a.m., Ken-Com 911 dispatched the Oswego Fire Protection District to a house on Fernwood Road in Montgomery for an outside smoke investigation, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered a working structure fire and immediately upgraded the response to a general alarm, according to the release.

Firefighters began an aggressive interior attack to bring the fire under control. Once it was knocked down, overhaul operations were performed to ensure the fire was out completely and to prevent reignition, according to the release.

No firefighters were injured in the fire. The house sustained significant fire damage and has been deemed uninhabitable, according to the release.

The Oswego Fire Protection District, the with MABAS Division 15 Fire Investigation Team, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Mutual aid was provided by Aurora, Plainfield and Naperville firefighters. Sugar Grove and Bristol Kendall fire protection districts provided coverage during the incident.

“The Oswego Fire Protection District extends its condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time,” the release said.