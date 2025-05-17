Oswego School District 308 to host community breakfast next month

Dist. 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati addresses those attending the first Annual SD 308 District Dialogue: CommUNITY in Education event June 11 at Oswego High School.

Oswego School District 308 invites all area business, municipal and civic leaders to join the district for its second annual CommUNITY in Education Breakfast.

The event will be at 8:30 a.m. June 3 at Traughber Junior High School, 570 Colchester Drive, Oswego.

Those who attend the breakfast will hear from SD 308 board members, administrators and students as they share important updates on the district’s strategic plan, the NxtGEN Residency Program, recent financial highlights and more.

“This is a unique opportunity to learn how we are shaping the future of education right here in our community,” district officials said in a news release.

The event will also feature student artwork displays and live performances by student musicians. Breakfast will be provided by the the district’s food services partner, Aramark.

Those who plan to attend can go to the district’s website at sd308.org to reserve their spot.