Newark softball runs win streak to nine straight: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Newark 19, Ashton-Franklin Center 2 (5 inn.)

The visiting Norsemen (17-13-1) won their ninth straight, led by the bats of Adelaide Johnson (3 for 3, four runs scored, two RBIs), Rylie Carlson (2 for 3, three RBIs), Bailey Schutter (2 for 3, three RBIs), Cayla Pottinger (1 for 3, two RBIs) and Kate Bromeland (1 for 4, two RBIs).

Pottinger (5 IP, 0 ER, 10 K) earned the pitching win.

Ottawa 15, Sandwich 3

Kayden Corneils was 3 for 3 with two runs scored for the short-handed Indians (12-11), who were missing their seniors due to graduation commitments.

Baseball

Ashton-Franklin Center 19, Newark 16 (8 inn.)

David Ulrich was 3 for 6 with a double and five RBIs, Payton Wills homered and drove in two, and Kiptyn Bleuer was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs for Newark, but Ashton-Franklin Center scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth for the walk-off win.

Kaneland 11, Sandwich 3

Kaneland scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to snap a 3-3 tie and went on to the nonconference win.

Chase Clark had one of his team’s three hits and an RBI for Sandwich (17-15).



