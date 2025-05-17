Kendall County Sheriff’s Office to conduct seat belt enforcement campaign

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to buckle up as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

This high-visibility seat belt enforcement initiative runs from May 16 to May 27, coinciding with the Memorial Day holiday.

“Wearing a seat belt should be second nature,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a news release. “It’s the easiest way to protect yourself in a crash – and it’s the law.”

This initiative aims to boost compliance, especially at night, when unrestrained crash fatalities are highest. In 2023, 72% of male passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes were not buckled up, compared to 28% of females, according to the release.

Illinois’ seat belt law, now 40 years old, has helped raise usage rates from 15.9% in 1985 to 92.4% in 2024, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. But with 7.6% of drivers still unbuckled, law enforcement will take a no-excuses approach, issuing citations day and night, according to the release.

The campaign is funded by federal highway safety funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

More information about safe driving is at the website ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.