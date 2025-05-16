Jaelynn Anthony overcomes early struggles, pitches Oswego past Yorkville to match program win record

Oswego’s Jaelynn Anthony delivers a pitch against Yorkville during a softball game at Oswego High School on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

OSWEGO – Jaelynn Anthony had plenty of elements to contend with throughout Thursday’s game, particularly its first inning.

Oswego’s junior pitcher was facing a feisty Yorkville lineup that fouled off a number of pitches. She was in the middle of the diamond for long stretches of time on a stifling day with a swirling hot wind.

And most of all, Anthony had herself to overcome.

She walked three batters and hit a fourth during a 42-pitch first inning, walking in a run.

“Definitely was tough, but we figured it out – the hard way," Anthony said. “Just had to take a deep breath and figure it out.”

Anthony indeed didn’t break.

The Purdue recruit got a first inning-ending strikeout to avoid further trouble and put up zeroes the rest of the day. At the plate Anthony was in the middle of three scoring rallies as Oswego beat visiting Yorkville 5-1 in the Southwest Prairie Conference matchup.

Oswego (29-1, 13-1), with the win, matched last year’s program win record set last year. Coupled with Minooka’s loss to Plainfield North, Oswego moved a game up on Minooka in the SPC race ahead of a game Monday at Minooka.

It was looking a little sweaty early, until Anthony (13-0) got a called third strike on her 42nd pitch.

“It definitely was the big moment in the game,” Anthony said, “me figuring it out and doing what the team needed me to do.”

Anthony’s final line was a mixed bag – she struck out 10 and allowed just two hits, but also walked seven and hit two batters.

“My curveball was not as great today – I knew what I was doing wrong, it was irritating that it wasn’t obviously working every time but my fastball was good," Anthony said. “I just had to keep it off the plate and hope they swung, which they did.”

Oswego’s Aubriella Garza (12) celebrates after hitting a double against Yorkville during a softball game at Oswego High School on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Yorkville (17-10, 8-6) had baserunners in every inning, but Oswego co-coach Annie Scaramuzzi wasn’t surprised to see her ace work out of trouble.

“I just think they had competitive at-bats,” Scaramuzzi said. “I think we were fighting the umpire a little bit, I can’t even lie, but [Oswego catcher] Kiyah [Chavez] did an awesome job figuring out her zone and Jae executed. I never worry when she’s on the mound. She’ll figure it out.”

Anthony, 3 for 3 at the plate, singled to start Oswego’s second inning and the tying run scored on Leah McKenzie’s sacrifice fly.

Next inning Aubriella Garza doubled with two outs, Anthony singled to left, and Garza scored the go-ahead run when the throw came in high off the back wall.

Five singles, including an Anthony single that scored Adalynn Fugitt and Rikka Ludvigson’s two-run bloop single tacked on three runs with two outs in the fifth.

An Oswego offense with 44 home runs this year had nine hits, but only two for extra bases.

“I thought we had at least two balls that would have gone out on any other day. That changes the ballgame,” Scaramuzzi said. “We’re a long ball team. When you take that away, we had to produce at the plate.”

Peyton Levine pitched strong into the fifth and Kayla Kersting, Callie Ferko and Brooke Ekwinski reached base twice for Yorkville, which competed well for the second straight day against an SPC leader.

On Wednesday the Foxes lost to Minooka 10-7 in 10 innings.

“We are right there, take out the one inning when they score three runs,” Yorkville coach Jory Regnier said. “Those things matter, they’re going to capitalize. Everybody knows they’re a great team. We have to take advantage when we have runners and put balls in play.”

Yorkville's Peyton Levine (7) smiles after recording a strike out to end the inning during a softball game against Oswego at Oswego High School on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

The game had an edge to it, two neighboring rivals that have traded places atop the SPC in recent years, with two hit batters on each side.

In the sixth inning, when Yorkville freshman Isabella Rosauer struck out Chavez – the Iowa recruit’s first strikeout in two years – the Foxes celebrated wildly in front of their dugout.

“We’re always trying to be competitive and they’re a good team, they have one loss,” Regnier said. “We’re always ready to play the good teams and our conference is good.”

Oswego swept the season series, but there could be a third meeting back on the same diamond in a sectional semifinal June 3. Scaramuzzi acknowledged that there was an extra edge Thursday.

“There is a history here,” Scaramuzzi said. “We have been battling the last few years. We knocked them out of regionals and ended their season last year. Kind of seems like they’re on a mission, as we are. They have some great players. I’d assume we’re seeing them again.”