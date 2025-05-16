Freshman Nathan Tunt strikes out 11 in Plano baseball win: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Plano 12, Earlville 0 (5 innings)

Freshman Nathan Tunt struck out 11 over five innings, allowing one hit, Quentin Santoria homered and drove in two runs, Jason Phillips went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI and Amari Bryant went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored for Plano (11-18).

Somonauk 4, Newark 3

Jackson Walker went 3 for 3 with a run scored and RBI and Eastin McBroom and Jacob Seyller also drove in a run, but the Norsemen (12-18, 10-2) came up short in their bid for the outright Little Ten Conference championship. Newark shared the title with Hinckley-Big Rock.

Softball

Oswego East 21, Bolingbrook 5

Kylie Mannis went 3 for 4 with a homer, two doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs and Danielle Stone went 3 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs to lead a 15-hit Wolves’ attack in Bolingbrook.

Newark 16, Somonauk 1

Adelaide Johnson went 3 for 4 with three doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs, Rylie Carlson was 2 for 4 with a homer, three runs scored and two RBIs and Bailey Schutter was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Newark.