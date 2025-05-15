Yorkville baseball a walk-off winner over Oswego East: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Yorkville 4, Oswego East 3

Colin Griffin singled in Kamden Muell with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Foxes (15-12, 8-4) rallied with two in the last inning for the walk-off win in the rubber game of the three-game Southwest Prairie West series. Bryce Baxa’s sacrifice fly scored Justin Giese with the tying run, setting the stage for Griffin’s heroics. Giese and Bodhi Harrison were both 2 for 4 with a run scored for Yorkville and Frankie Pavlik got the win in relief.

Dominic Battista had a triple and a run scored and Jacsen Tucker a run scored and RBI for Oswego East (14-17, 5-7).

Sandwich 10, Woodstock 9

The Indians scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win after Woodstock had scored five in the top half.

Brady Behringer was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Jeffrey Ashley was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Nick Michalek 2 for 4 with three runs scored for Sandwich (17-14, 12-2).

Minooka 11, Oswego 6

Kam Jenkins hit a solo home run, Donovan Williams went 2 for 4 with a double and run scored and Quinn Stanley 2 for 4 with an RBI for Oswego (19-12, 3-9), which dropped its seventh straight game.

Softball

Plano 2, Yorkville Christian 1

Lindsey Cocks reached on an error, stole third and scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh for a Plano walk-off win.

Cocks scored both of Plano’s runs and Chesney Schimandle struck out four in a complete-game win.

Grace Allgood struck out four and allowed two unearned runs on two hits, and drove in Yorkville Christian’s only run.

Oswego East 12, Plainfield North 5

Danielle Stone’s three-run home run and Allie Gatz’s two-run shot highlighted the Wolves’ eight-run second inning and they went on to a Southwest Prairie West win in Plainfield. Gatz went 3 for 4 with a double, the homer and two RBIs and Stone drove in five runs. Olivia Owles was 3 for 5 with two runs scored.

Oswego 10, Bolingbrook 0

Aubriella Garza struck out six in four no-hit innings and drove in two runs at the plate and Jaelynn Anthony was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored for the Panthers (28-1) in Oswego.

Minooka 7, Yorkville 4

Hailey Sweeney doubled in Isla Eidsness with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to force a 10th innings, but visiting Minooka scored three in the 10th for the SPC West win.

Brooke Ekwinski and Kayla Kersting homered for Yorkville (17-9, 9-5).