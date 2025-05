(File photo) Boombah Boulevard will be closed to commuters in Yorkville on May 15 with a detour mapped out along Corneils Road and Route 47. (CNA photo by NICK PAULY)

A popular route to the Caledonia subdivision in Yorkville will be temporarily closed Thursday, May 15, with an alternate route along Route 47 planned for commuters.

Boombah Boulevard will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A detour has been designated, taking drivers along Corneils Road to Route 47.

Commercial Drive will also be accessible to drivers, but the access way to the Caledonia subdivision along that route will not be open to commuters.