Oswego girls soccer clinches program’s first conference title: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Girls Soccer

Oswego 9, Joliet West 0

The Panthers (19-4-1, 10-1 Southwest Prairie Conference) with the win clinched the first conference championship in program history.

Baseball

Oswego East 6, Yorkville 5

Mason Palermo singled, took second on an error and third on a wild pitch and scored the walk-off run on Niko Villacci’s infield grounder with one out in the bottom of the eighth as the Wolves evened the three-game series.

Devin Wheaton was 2 for 2 with two runs scored for Oswego East (14-16, 5-6 SPC West), which scored a run in the bottom of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk to force extra innings. Villacci had two RBIs. Kal Arntzen was 2 for 5 with a double, run scored and RBI, and Frankie Pavlik 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for Yorkville (14-12, 7-4).

Sandwich 10, Mendota 4

The visiting Indians scored two runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to break open a 4-4 tie for a nonconference win.

Griffin Somlock was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Jeffrey Ashley was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs, and Nick Michalek scored two runs and drove in two for Sandwich (16-14).

Minooka 12, Oswego 2

Dylan King had a double, run scored and RBI, but the visiting Panthers managed just four hits in the loss.

Softball

Yorkville Christian 10, Earlville 6

The Mustangs scored four runs in the top of the ninth for the win. Grace Allgood struck out 15 in seven innings of shutout relief, allowing three hits and went 2 for 5 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Bridget Hooper was 4 for 4 with a double and Nia Hooper 3 for 5 with a run scored and an RBI.

Newark 11, Somonauk/Leland 0

Dottie Wood was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, and Rylie Carlson was 2 for 4 with two doubles, four runs scored and an RBI for visiting Newark.

Oswego 16, Carmel 1

Aubriella Garza hit two homers and drove in six runs, Kiyah Chavez homered and drove in five, and Jaelynn Anthony also went deep with two RBIs for the Panthers (27-1).

Marengo 13, Sandwich 3

Abigail Johnson hit a solo home run for one of five hits for Sandwich (12-10, 8-6 KRC). Brooklyn Marks and Joanna Freemon had doubles.