Oswego girls soccer clinches program’s first conference title: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Soccer

Oswego 9, Joliet West 0

The Panthers (19-4-1, 10-1 Southwest Prairie Conference) with the win clinched the first conference championship in program history.

Our Panther Girls Soccer team has claimed the Conference Championship for the first time in school history!!! #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/clU8OlnNT0 — OHS Athletics (@OHS_GoPanthers) May 13, 2025

Baseball

Oswego East 6, Yorkville 5

Mason Palermo singled, took second on an error and third on a wild pitch and scored the walk-off run on Niko Villacci’s infield grounder with one out in the bottom of the eighth as the Wolves evened the three-game series.

Devin Wheaton was 2 for 2 with two runs scored for Oswego East (14-16, 5-6 SPC West), which scored a run in the bottom of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk to force extra innings. Villacci had two RBIs. Kal Arntzen was 2 for 5 with a double, run scored and RBI, and Frankie Pavlik 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for Yorkville (14-12, 7-4).

Sandwich 10, Mendota 4

The visiting Indians scored two runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to break open a 4-4 tie for a nonconference win.

Griffin Somlock was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Jeffrey Ashley was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs, and Nick Michalek scored two runs and drove in two for Sandwich (16-14).

Minooka 12, Oswego 2

Dylan King had a double, run scored and RBI, but the visiting Panthers managed just four hits in the loss.

Softball

Yorkville Christian 10, Earlville 6

The Mustangs scored four runs in the top of the ninth for the win. Grace Allgood struck out 15 in seven innings of shutout relief, allowing three hits and went 2 for 5 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Bridget Hooper was 4 for 4 with a double and Nia Hooper 3 for 5 with a run scored and an RBI.

Newark 11, Somonauk/Leland 0

Dottie Wood was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, and Rylie Carlson was 2 for 4 with two doubles, four runs scored and an RBI for visiting Newark.

Oswego 16, Carmel 1

Aubriella Garza hit two homers and drove in six runs, Kiyah Chavez homered and drove in five, and Jaelynn Anthony also went deep with two RBIs for the Panthers (27-1).

Marengo 13, Sandwich 3

Abigail Johnson hit a solo home run for one of five hits for Sandwich (12-10, 8-6 KRC). Brooklyn Marks and Joanna Freemon had doubles.