Oswego East High School pool facing $67K in repairs this summer

Oswego School District 308 is moving ahead to regrout the swimming pool at Oswego East High School this summer after officials discovered the pool was experiencing significant water loss.

In a memo, Oswego School Board members were told that Bob Hodel, the district’s acting building engineer and maintenance technician at Oswego East High School, identified a significant water loss in the pool, which prompted a thorough inspection with the district’s pool chemical contractor.

To further assess the extent of the issue, the pool was drained during spring break and three tile contractors evaluated the tile and grout condition.

The district received bids from three contractors to re-grout the pool and re-caulk the stainless steel gutters. The bids ranged from $53,060 to $67,030.

At the May 12 Oswego School Board, board members voted unanimously to accept Bourbon Tile & Marble’s bid of $67,030 for the project.

“While Bourbon Tile & Marble, Inc. submitted the highest quote, they are the only vendor who met all submission requirements,” staff said in a memo to school board members.

Those requirements included a detailed scope of work, references from three current school district clients and a guaranteed project timeline that aligns with the district’s June/July window of four weeks.

“Due to their thorough submission, proven experience with school facilities and assurance of timely project completion, administration recommends awarding the contract to Bourbon Tile & Marble, Inc.,” the memo said.