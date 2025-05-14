Food pantry in Plano on Friday

First Lutheran Church of Plano is offering a free food pantry. (Provided by First Lutheran Church of Plano)

Community members are invited to attend the free Plano Food Pantry from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The pantry is located at First Lutheran Church in Plano, 200 N. Center St.

Customers will be able to pick-up assortments ranging from boxes of canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen meat, bread, milk, eggs and several other grocery items.

Return customers are encouraged to bring their food pantry card with them. If you do not have one, a food pantry card will be provided upon showing a form of identification.