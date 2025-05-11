Sandwich boys track wins the Genoa-Kingston Invite title: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Track and Field

Genoa-Kingston Invite

Sandwich won the team championship in the 10-team meet at Genoa with 101 points, beating out runner-up Seneca (75.5). Sandwich’s Simeion Harris won the 400-meter dash in 50.46 seconds, Luis Murillo won the shot put with a throw of 15.53 meters, Jacob Ross cleared 4.65 meters to win the pole vault and the team of Nate Hill, Simeion Harris, Kayden Page, Devin Adams won the 4x100 relay in 44.43 seconds.

Baseball

Plano 15, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (4 innings)

Freshman Nathan Tunt pitched a no-hitter in his third start, with seven strikeouts and no walks. At the plate Jason Phillips went 4 for 4 with a double, triple, three runs scored and four RBIs, Quentin Santoria went 3 for 4 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored and Brandon Ramos homered and drove in three for Plano (10-18).

Naperville Central 8, Yorkville 7

Naperville Central scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to win the back-and-forth nonconference game. Justin Giese was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and Kamden Muell was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for the Foxes (13-11).

Heyworth 10, Yorkville Christian 0

Yorkville Christian 8, Oakwood 5

The Mustangs lost the first game to Heyworth and and then rallied from down 5-1 with seven runs in the seventh to beat Oakwood. Phoenix Oliver got the win and Max DeVorak the save. Brody Davis, Austin Vugteveen, Tyler Gleason and Logan Stuck had multi-hit games

Girls Track and Field

Sandwich

Sandwich was ninth at the 10-team meet with 31 points. Joanna Rivera won the 800 in 2:27.69.