Yorkville Christian’s Nolan Hooper strikes out 16 in one-hitter: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Yorkville Christian 10, Serena 1

Yorkville Christian’s Nolan Hooper fired a complete-game one-hitter with 16 strikeouts. Tyler Gleason had two hits at the plate for the Mustangs (14-7).

Plano 5, Newark 4

Jason Phillips tripled in three runs during a four-run fourth inning and drove in four runs, and the Reapers went on to the nonconference win in Plano (9-19).

Winning pitcher Quentin Santoria struck out five over six innings and drove in a run at the plate. Payton Wills drove in two runs for Newark.

Morris 13, Oswego 7

The visiting Panthers scored six runs in the fourth to erase an 8-1 deficit, but came up short in dropping their fourth straight game. Easton Ruby was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI and Jacob Fehrmann had a double, run scored and RBI for Oswego (19-8).

Earlville 3, Sandwich 2

Earlville scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Sandwich’s two-run rally in the seventh came up a run short. Griffin Somlock struck out eight and allowed three unearned runs on four hits over 5⅔ innings for the Indians (14-14).

Softball

Sandwich 10, Earlville 5

The visiting Indians scored nine runs in the fourth inning and went on to the nonconference win. Johanna Freemon was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, Abigail Johnson was 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs and Aubrey Cyr scored two runs and drove in three for Sandwich (11-9). Paige Danner struck out eight over six innings and allowed three hits.

Yorkville 10, Metea Valley 0

Ellie Fox dominated in the circle, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits over five shutout innings to lead the visiting Foxes (16-8) to a nonconference win. Fox also starred at the plate, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Brooke Ekwinski matched her with three hits of her own.

Hailey Sweeney and Callie Ferko added homers for the Foxes, who pounded out 16 hits.

Newark 8, Plano 3

Kate Bromeland’s grand slam highlighted a five-run Newark third in a nonconference home win. Adelaide Johnson was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Norsemen. Chloe Rowe was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI and Lindsey Cocks tripled and scored a run for Plano.

Oswego East 16, Neuqua Valley 11

Danielle Stone was 4 for 5 with a double, four runs scored and four RBIs and Lundin Cornelius was 3 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for the visiting Wolves in a nonconference win.

Boys Track and Field

Lockport’s Bill Jackson Invite

Yorkville, with 186 combined points, edged Downers Grove South (182) for the championship of the Bill Jackson Invite, with Oswego (157) fifth.

Oswego’s Dontrell Young won the “A” flight 100 meters (10.73 seconds), 200 (21.58) and 400 (48.61). Oswego’s Jezhian Sprinkle won the 110 hurdles (14.90) and 300 hurdles (39.70). Yorkville’s Taelor Clements won the high jump (1.88 meters) and Owen Horeni was second in the 1,600 (4:14.91).