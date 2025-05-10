Community members rallying to support Yorkville 9-year-old’s fight against cancer

A fundraiser benefit is being held to support a 9-year-old boy from Yorkville fighting cancer. Those who cannot attend can make direct donations. (Photo Provided By Kathy Wright)

Community members are rallying in support of one of their own, a bright 9-year-old boy from Yorkville who will be going through months of cancer treatments.

The “Benefit for Keagyn” fundraiser, for the Yorkville Intermediate School student, is happening from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at the St. George Citizen Club, 667 Sheridan St., Aurora.

Before being diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma cancer in January, the boy was active in wresting, football, baseball and bowling.

All proceeds from the event will go toward medical expenses, travel costs for treatment and ongoing care.

The benefit features raffle drawings, food and a cash bar. Entry tickets cost $5.00.

For information or for those who cannot attend but would still want to donate, call Mark Wright at 630-881-4305.