Yorkville High School elected its 2025 Prom King and Queen. Pictured, Prom King Jaylin Moore and Prom Queen Anita Werderich assemble with the Prom Court. (Photo Provided By Belem Werderich)

Yorkville High School held its 2025 Prom on May 3 at Ashton Place in Willowbrook.

Jaylin Moore was announced as the 2025 Prom King. Anita Werderich was selected as the 2025 Prom Queen.

The court was selected by students.