Oswego East baseball beats West Aurora for third straight win: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Oswego East 5, West Aurora 4

Dominic Battista was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, Wilson Terrutty had a single and double and Noah Deist tossed three innings of shutout relief as the Wolves (12-15) won their third straight game.

Sandwich 12, Marengo 7

Braden Behringer was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored, Nick Michalek 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Jeffrey Ashley was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI for Sandwich (14-13, 11-2 KRC). Anthony Wade was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored.

Softball

Yorkville 10, Romeoville 0

Isabella Rosauer struck out six and allowed four hits, and the Foxes jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings.

Kayla Kersting was 2 for 3 with three runs scored, an RBI and four stolen bases and Brooke Ekwinski was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Foxes (14-8, 6-4 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Oswego 14, Plainfield East 0

Jaelynn Anthony was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and four RBIs, and struck out four in three shutout innings, and Kiyah Chavez was 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Panthers (23-1).

Adalynn Fugitt was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Aubriella Garza 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Oswego East 7, Plainfield Central 6

Danielle Stone’s two-run single scored the tying and go-ahead runs to cap the Wolves’ four-run sixth for a come-from-behind win. Allie Gatz was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Boys Tennis

Yorkville JV 4, West Aurora 1