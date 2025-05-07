Yorkville’s Gabe Sanders tosses complete-game shutout at Oswego: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Yorkville 8, Oswego 0: Gabe Sanders fired a complete-game three-hitter with four strikeouts, as visiting Yorkville clinched the series win with its second straight win over Oswego. Sanders threw 104 pitches, 69 of them strikes.

At the plate Colin Griffin was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Justin Giese was 3 for 4 with an RBI for Yorkville (12-10, 5-3 Southwest Prairie West). Isaiah Logan had a single and reached base twice for Oswego.

Oswego East 13, Bolingbrook 2: Derek Kubek homered and drove in five runs and Jacsen Tucker went 2 for 2 with a double, triple, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Wolves. Devin Wheaton was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored.

Girls Soccer

Oswego 3, Plainfield North 1: Natasha Lopez, Jordyn Washington and Aubrey Eirich scored for Oswego (17-2-2, 8-1) in a matchup of Southwest Prairie Conference leaders.

Softball

Richmond-Burton 8, Sandwich 0: The Indians (9-9, 6-5 Kishwaukee River Conference) were held to two hits, singles by Brooklyn Marks and Kayden Corneils, and were hurt by three errors in the field.

Woodstock 10, Plano 6: Lindsey Cocks went 3 for 4 with a double and had two of Plano’s four stolen bases in the KRC loss. Chesney Schimandle struck out seven in the circle.

Kaneland 16, Oswego East 4: Lundin Cornelius had a single and two RBIs for the Wolves.

Boys Track and Field

Black Diamond Classic (Monday results): Plano finished third in the team scoring in the meet at Coal City. Plano’s 4x100 and 4x200 relays of Tim Young, Johnny Espino, Tristan Meszaros and Liam Schoensee both placed first. Espino won the 200 in 23.21, Meszaros the 100 in 11.2 and Alejandro Delgado won the 1,600 with a time of 4:50.