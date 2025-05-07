New Oswego School Board members take their seats

Outgoing Oswego School Board President LaTonya Simelton administers the oath of office to Heather Martin, Brandi Robinson, Erika Sieh and Rovel Pollock during the May 5 Oswego School Board meeting. (Eric Schelkopf)

At the May 5 Oswego Dist. 308 School Board meeting, newly elected board members Heather Martin, Brandi Robinson, Erika Sieh and Rovel Pollock took their seats on the board.

Outgoing School Board President LaTonya Simelton administered the oath of office to the new School Board members, who ran on the same ticket in the April 1 consolidated election. Simelton along with school board vice president Eugene Gatewood, secretary Jared Ploger and board member Jennifer Johnson did not run for reelection.

“I want to take a moment to recognize the exceptional service of our outgoing board members and warmly welcome our new board members to the SD308 team,” district superintendent Andalib Khelghati said at the start of the meeting.

Khelghati led a standing ovation for the outgoing board members.

“Your time and dedication and leadership in this community are truly felt and recognized by the entire community,” he said. “You brought thoughtful perspectives and a steadfast commitment to our students, always representing our students, staff, families and community members.”

He ticked off a few accomplishments of the outgoing board, including improving the district’s fiscal management and launching a long-range facility planning process.

In her farewell comments, Simelton said she appreciates educators and the work they do. In doing so, she brought out her fourth-grade teacher, Willie Etta Bonner Wright.

Wright taught for 35 years at Nancy Hill School in Aurora before retiring.

Outgoing Oswego School Board President LaTonya Simelto, left, honors her fourth-grade teacher, Willie Etta Bonner Wright, at the May 5 Oswego School Board meeting. (Eric Schelkopf)

“I wanted to honor you today because you gave your very best to every one of your students who you touched,” Simelton said in addressing Wright. “And to me, you are always in the forefront of my mind when I think about educators...Your classroom was my safe space. Because of who you are, I felt safe with you.”

After the four new school board members were seated, new officers were chosen. Board member Dominick Cirone was tapped to be the new board president and Martin was chosen vice-president.

“I appreciate the confidence,” Cirone said after being chosen board president.

Board member Mary Jo Wenmouth is the board’s new secretary.

Cirone welcomed the four new members to the board.

“I look forward to working with the four of you,” he said. “I think we’re going to do a lot of great things.”

The new members voiced their appreciation for being elected to the board.

“I want to thank everyone for voting for me and everyone throughout the campaign who helped out,” Martin said.