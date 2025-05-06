Oswego East’s Jacsen Tucker hits three-run walk-off homer: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Oswego East 8, Bolingbrook 5 (8 innings): Oswego East’s Jacsen Tucker hit a three-run walk-off home run with one out in the bottom of the eighth in the first of a three-game series.

Carter Rapp was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI and Dom Battista was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Oswego East (10-15, 2-5).

Yorkville 10, Oswego 8: Bodhi Harrison had a two-run single and Bryce Baxa a two-run double in a six-run first inning, and the Foxes (11-10, 4-3) went on to take the first game of a three-game Southwest Prairie West series in Yorkville. Kal Arntzen doubled in the go-ahead run in the fourth after the Foxes had blown the early 6-0 lead.

Nick Parashis was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Harrison and Baxa also had two hits for the Foxes.

Bryson Norwood was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored and Isaiah Logan had a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs for Oswego (19-6, 3-4).

Richmond-Burton 5, Plano 3: Nathan Tunt struck out four over six innings and Josh Stellwagen had two hits for the visiting Reapers.

Newark 4, Beecher 2

Payton Wills had a two-run double in the first inning, followed by an RBI single from Eastin McBroom and David Ulrich was dominant on the mound, striking out six in a complete-game effort for Newark (11-14).

Softball

Yorkville 8, Plainfield East 0: Peyton Levine struck out seven over five innings, allowing just one hit, and Ellie Fox struck out three in two innings of relief to finish the one-hit shutout for Yorkville (13-8, 5-4). Callie Ferko singled in a run, Brooke Ekwinski had a two-run single and Hailey Sweeney a two-run triple in a five-run fifth inning. Ferko earlier doubled in two runs in the first. Ekwinski and Kayla Kersting each added two hits.

Sandwich 3, Harvard 0: Brooklyn Marks struck out 13 in a complete-game one-hit shutout and Aubrey Cyr homered and drove in two runs for Sandwich (9-8, 6-4 KRC). Kayden Corneils tripled and scored a run.

Plainfield South 3, Oswego 2: The visiting Cougars scored a run in the top of the seventh to hand the Panthers (21-1, 8-1) their first loss of the season. Jaelynn Anthony single in both of Oswego’s runs in the first inning. Aubriella Garza struck out six in the circle.

Oswego East 22, Joliet Central 1: Addy Dunn was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Allie Gatz 2 for 2 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the Wolves.

Newark 8, St. Bede 6: Rylie Carlson was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, three runs scored and an RBI and Cayla Pottinger 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI for Newark.