Oswego’s iconic Little White School Museum celebrates 175 years

To celebrate the historic building’s 175th birthday, the museum will present a program on the building's history as a Methodist church, a school, and its rebirth as a community landmark at noon Saturday, May 17. (Photo by Stephanie Stekl Just. )

This year marks the 175th birthday of Oswego’s iconic Little White School Museum. To celebrate, area residents are invited to the building’s birthday party and enjoy an exhibit capturing the historic building’s many lives and changes it has experienced since it was completed on its current site in 1850.

At noon Saturday, May 17, the Oswegoland Heritage Association will host a special program on how the Oswego landmark was saved from the wrecker’s ball; restored through a 25-year community effort; and completed as a comprehensive local history museum, archives, and meeting area.

Program admission is $5 in advance by calling 630-554-1010, visiting the museum’s registration webpage or at the door the day of the program. Proceeds will benefit the museum’s operations.

Heritage association members invite the community to the event and to share a piece of 175th birthday cake and other refreshments after the presentation.

Museum director Roger Matile will present, recounting the story of the building’s rebirth from a community eyesore to Oswego’s premier local history resource.

Visitors will be invited to tour the building, including the museum’s gallery with exhibits that tell the story of the Oswego area from prehistoric times to modern times, and to enjoy the current “Restoring the Little White School Museum: 175 Years of Community,” that recounts the building’s restoration in the museum’s Roger Matile Room. The exhibit, which includes artifacts, photographs, and documents illustrating the museum’s story, will remain available for museum visitors through the end of May.

Regular museum hours are Thursdays and Fridays, 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Mondays, 4 to 9 p.m. While admission is free, donations are always gratefully accepted to help maintain the museum’s priceless collections of historic artifacts, documents, and photographs directly related to the Oswego area. The museum is a joint project of the non-profit Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Oswegoland Park District.