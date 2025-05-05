May the furs be with you: Oswego boarder holds Star Wars-themed adoption event

Dressed as Darth Vader, The Pets’ Home owner John Gay greets a dog at the Star Wars-themed adoption event the Oswego dog day care and boarding facility hosted on May 4. (Eric Schelkopf)

At their dog day care and boarding facility, John and LauraMae Gay try to make pets feel at home even when they aren’t at home.

The couple, who owns The Pets’ Home in Oswego, also wants to help find forever homes for dogs and other pets. On May 4, the couple hosted a Star Wars-themed adoption event at The Pets’ Home.

Those attending the event had the chance to meet pets from area rescue organizations, including Northbrook-based Border Tails Rescue.

Border Tails Rescue volunteers Susie Pierce and Laura Nelsen gave people to chance to see and hold four nine-week-old Boxer puppies.

“For us, it’s really good to get the puppies out of the shelter and have them socialize and have people hold them,” Pierce said. “These puppies were born at the shelter and they’ve grown up at the shelter and now they’re finally at an adoptable age. It’s a really good experience for them.”

Dogs weren’t the only animals represented at the event. Fur Angels Animal Sanctuary fosters dogs and cats but also smaller animals.

“Most of our foster families tend to take in smaller animals that aren’t handled by the other rescues and shelters,” said Dawn McDermott, a coordinator at Fur Angels Animal Shelter.

That includes guinea pigs, rabbits and baby rats.

“They’re adorable,” McDermott said as she cradled a rat. “They’re very social. And they will bond with you just like a cat or a dog would, if you take the time to build a relationship with them. They’re very easy to train.”

McDermott said there are many benefits to having a rat as a pet.

“They’re fun to watch,” she said. “They’re quiet. They don’t take up a lot of room.”

And they can live side side with pets like cats and dogs, McDermott said.

The adoption event also featured a raffle, with 100% of the proceeds going to rescue agencies. John Gay was pleased with the number of businesses donating raffle baskets.

“All the proceeds are split amongst the six groups that are participating today,” he said.

That included Starfish Animal Rescue, It’s a Pittie Rescue, Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue, Fur Angels Animal Sanctuary, Rover Rescue and Border Tails Rescue.

He also was pleased with the turnout at the four-hour event.

“There’s been a steady stream of people since we started at noon,” he said. “It’s a nice turnout. I hope we find a lot of homes for these guys. We have some adorable dogs here.”

The Pets’ Home held a similar event last year, but on a much smaller scale.