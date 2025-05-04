Oswego East softball sweeps doubleheader against Downers South: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Oswego East 10-9, Downers Grove South 9-5

Olivia Owles went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Danielle Stone was 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Ryenne Sinta had a double and two RBIs for the Wolves in the first game.

Kylie Mannis was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Sinta 2 for 4 with an RBI in the second game of Oswego East’s nonconference doubleheader sweep.

Baseball

Yorkville Christian 5, Westminster Christian 1

Winning pitcher Nolan Hooper struck out 13 over six innings and Phoenix Oliver got the save for the Mustangs (13-7). Reese Seng and Isaac McCoy each doubled and drove in a run.

Lincoln-Way East 7, Oswego East 3

Despite turning a triple play, the Wolves (9-15) came up short in the nonconference loss.

Niko Villacci had a two-run double and Tino Vicencio threw four innings without allowing an earned run to finish the game for Oswego East.

Wheaton Academy 15, Sandwich 2

Braden Behringer was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI for Sandwich.

Mahomet-Seymour 11, Sandwich 6

Sandwich jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning but Mahomet-Seymour rallied with two in the third and five in the fifth, and went on to the nonconference win. Nick Michalek was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and an RBI and Chase Clark had two RBIs for the Indians (12-13).

Boys Track and Field

Herscher Invite (Friday result)

Sandwich, with 65 points, finished third behind Prairie Central (82) and Rich Township (80) at the 10-team invite. Sandwich’s Jake Ross cleared 4.45 meters to win the pole vault.

Girls Track and Field

Herscher Invite (Friday result)

Sandwich, with 55 points, finished second behind Rich Township (88) at the 10-team meet.

Sandwich’s Delanie Card won the 400 (1:03.55), Sunny Weber won the 1,600 (4:46.29), the team of Card, Joanna Rivera, Kayla Kressin and Weber won the 4x400 relay in 4:21.72 and the team of Rivera, Emily Urbanski, Kayla Kressin and Erin Lissman won the 4x800 relay in 10:28.30