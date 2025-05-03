May 03, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Historic Edith Farnsworth House offering discounted passes on special weekend days

By Joey Weslo
The Edith Farnsworth House Historic Site in Plano held its inaugural Farnsworth Fall Festival Oct. 12. The event featured family-friendly activities, local vendors and access to the historic site with museum guides answering questions.

The Edith Farnsworth House Historic Site in Plano was built in 1945. (Provided by Edith Farnsworth House)

The historic Edith Farnsworth House near Plano is offering special $5 Exterior View passes on the first Saturday of each month from May through November.

Visitors coming to the Plano area can take advantage of the discounted passes, which are regularly $20, andto explore the nearly 60-acre grounds at their own pace. Upon check-in, guests can inquire about suggested outdoor activities or create their own nature-focused experience.

Options include self-guided nature walks, bird listening, tree identification, journaling, sketching, and enjoying a peaceful picnic lunch or snack, according to a release.

The Edith Farnsworth House is a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. It is an internationally recognized architectural landmark designed in 1945 by Mies van der Rohe. The nearly 60-acre site also offers a rich natural landscape and a unique connection between nature and modern design, according to the release.

Exterior view tickets are available online at edithfarnsworthhouse.org/tours. They are also available in-person from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Grounds close at 3:30 p.m.