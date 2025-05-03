Dontrell Young wins 3 races as Oswego takes third at Wilcox Invite: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Track and Field

Oswego’s Roger Wilcox Invitational: The host Panthers finished third at their nine-team Roger Wilcox Invitational with 85 points, behind West Aurora (118) and Geneva (110).

Oswego’s Dontrell Young won the 100-meter dash in 10.98 seconds, 200 in 21.98 seconds and 400 in 49.59 seconds, Oswego’s Jezhian Sprinkle won the 110 hurdles in 15.15 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 38.93 and Oswego’s Bo Breed won the 800 in 1:59.62.

Baseball

Oswego 2, West Aurora 1: Kam Jenkins doubled and scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run on a Dylan King sacrifice fly in the sixth as the Panthers (19-5) won the nonconference game in Aurora.

Aiden Jaquez struck out seven and allowed just one unearned run on six hits over 6⅔ innings. Andrew Zwemke came on in relief and got a game-ending strikeout with runners on second and third.

Sandwich 5, Woodstock 0: Griffin Somlock struck out four and allowed four hits in six shutout innings, Braden Behringer was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI and Jeffrey Ashley was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Indians (12-11, 9-2 KRC). Chase Clark threw an inning of shutout relief and drove in two runs as Sandwich kept pace with Johnsburg and Marengo atop the KRC.

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 10, Plano 1 (Thursday’s result): The Reapers dropped their game at the Kishwaukee River Conference tournament.