Oswego East baseball walks off Plainfield North in 8 innings: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Oswego East 7, Plainfield North 6

Niko Villacci singled in Devin Wheaton with two outs in the bottom of the eighth for the walk-off win in the finale of the three-game Southwest Prairie West series.

Wheaton was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored and Joe Grimm 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Wolves (9-14, 1-5).

Oswego 15, Bolingbrook 6

Donovan Williams went 2 for 3 with a homer, double, one run scored and three RBIs, and Easton Ruby went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs as the Panthers (18-5, 3-3 Southwest Prairie West) took the rubber game of the three-game series. Kam Jenkins went 2 for 4 with a double and three runs scored, and Dylan King 2 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

Sandwich 10, Lisle 7

The Indians scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for the nonconference win. Braden Behringer was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBIs, while Nick Michalek was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for Sandwich (11-11).

Softball

Sandwich 4, Johnsburg 2

Brooklyn Marks went 3 for 3 with a homer, double, two runs scored and an RBI. Aubrey Cyr was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI and struck out six in five innings of relief to earn the win.

Oswego 17, Joliet West 2 (five innings)

Aubriella Garza, Jaelynn Anthony and Savannah Page homered for Oswego (21-0), Anthony going 3 for 4 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Natalie Muellner went 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Oswego East 4, Romeoville 0

Sophia Anderson tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout with three strikeouts for the Wolves. At the plate Olivia Owles was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and Danielle Stone had a double, run scored and two RBIs.

Yorkville 10, Plainfield South 1

Kayla Kersting was 4 for 5 with a homer, triple, four runs scored and two RBIs. Callie Ferko was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for the Foxes (12-8, 4-4).

Boys Tennis

Plainfield East 5, Yorkville JV 2