Kendall County Sheriff’s Office issues 47 hands-free tickets as part of traffic enforcement campaign

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office issued 47 tickets for hands free law violations and seven tickets for speeding as part of a statewide distracted driving awareness month enforcement campaign.

In Illinois, using a handheld electronic communication device while driving is illegal, even for short texts or calls. The Sheriff’s Office also issued a ticket for driving with an expired vehicle registration and a ticket for driving a vehicle with tinted windows.

The initiative was carried out by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois.

“We enforce traffic laws for one reason — to save lives,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a news release. “This enforcement effort is a clear message to all drivers: the consequences of distracted driving can be deadly. This is a reminder to Put the Phone Away or Pay.”

The safety effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.