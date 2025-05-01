Oswego softball hits three homers, improves to 20-0: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Oswego 10, Plainfield Central 0

Aubriella Garza, Rikka Ludvigson and Kiyah Chavez homered and Jaelynn Anthony fired a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for Oswego (20-0). Chavez was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs, Ludvigson was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Adalynn Fugitt 3 for 3 with two runs scored.

Herscher 6, Yorkville Christian 2

Grace Allgood struck out 10 in the circle and scored one of the Mustangs’ two runs. Nia Hooper singled and scored the other.

Serena 8, Newark 4

Rylie Carlson had a triple and run scored and Cayla Pottinger was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Newark.

Plainfield East 12, Oswego East 7

Danielle Stone was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Katie Maday was 2 for 5 with two runs scored for the Wolves.

Baseball

Newark 11, Serena 4

David Ulrich was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and Kiptyn Bleuer struck out seven over 4⅓ innings for Newark. Jacob Seyller, Payton Wills and Eastin McBroom each scored runs for Newark (10-14, 9-1 Little Ten Conference).

Minooka 6, Yorkville 2

The visiting Indians scored the tying and go-ahead run in the third and added three in the sixth to sweep the three-game series. Frankie Pavlik homered, Bodhi Harrison was 2 for 4 with a double, Colin Griffin was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Ryder Fisher struck out five over five innings for Yorkville (10-10, 3-3 SPC West).