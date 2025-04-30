Oswego East softball, baseball to host ‘Strikeout Cancer’ event May 3

Oswego East softball and baseball will be hosting a Strikeout Cancer event on Saturday, May 3. (Photo provided by Chris Sinta)

Oswego East’s Sinta family, like so many, have been directly touched by cancer.

Their oldest son, Aaron, a 2019 graduate who played club hockey at the school, died of Ewing sarcoma in December 2022 at 21 years old. Their daughter, Oswego East senior catcher Ryenne Sinta, has a teammate whose mom has gone through breast cancer.

“It’s been a huge passion point for us,” said Chris Sinta, Ryenne and Aaron’s dad. “We hate that cancer has touched so many people.”

The Sintas, and the Oswego East community, have worked to raise awareness and help families like them.

Oswego East’s softball program has hosted a “Strikeout Cancer” doubleheader the last two years.

This year, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, all three levels of Oswego East softball and two levels of baseball (varsity and freshman) will be playing doubleheaders as part of the event.

The hope is to raise between $5,000 and $10,000 to be given to two beneficiaries. The first is the Weish4Ever organization, which gives grants to families in easing the financial burden faced by adolescents and young adults battling cancer. The second beneficiary is the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation.

Funds from concessions will go toward the beneficiaries along with a number of raffle prizes including four Chicago Bears preseason tickets, personal training sessions and pitching lessons and gift cards from restaurants like Portillo’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Sponsorships are also being given this year if people wish to make a donation to Oswego East High School and make it for Strikeout Cancer.

All the athletes, boys and girls, will have Strikeout Cancer jerseys with names on the back of friends and family they are supporting.

“It’s a community effort. You can see the list of so many local organizations that are helping with this,” Sinta said. “We want to make a difference, albeit in a small way. It’s important for the kids to understand the difference kids can make by supporting these organizations.”