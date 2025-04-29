Nick Michalek’s arm, bat lead Sandwich baseball past Woodstock North: Monday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Sandwich 13, Woodstock North 3

Winning pitcher Nick Michalek, who struck out four over five innings, had a triple, a single and scored five runs at the plate for the visiting Indians (9-11, 7-2 KRC). Jeffrey Ashley was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI and Griffin Somlock was 3 for 5 with a double, run scored and two RBIs.

Yorkville Christian 18, West Chicago 17

Danny Paige homered and had six RBIs, Paige and Danny Gleason each had three hits, Ben Raddatz also homered and Reese Seng got the win in relief for the Mustangs (12-7).

Bolingbrook 8, Oswego 7

The visiting Panthers rallied from a six-run deficit with two runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and two in the seventh, but Bolingbrook walked it off with one in the bottom of the seventh. Dylan King and Jacob Fehrmann homered for Oswego (16-5, 1-3), King going 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Fehrmann 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Minooka 14, Yorkville 2

Minooka hit five home runs in snapping visiting Yorkville’s six-game winning streak, the last five of which came via shutout. Kal Arntzen and Bodhi Harrison both homered for Yorkville (10-8, 3-1).

Softball

Plainfield Central 8, Yorkville 7

The Wildcats broke the tie with an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth and went on to beat the Foxes (10-8, 2-4), who out-hit Plainfield Central 14-10.

Callie Ferko, Kayla Kersting and Isla Eidsness each tallied three hits for Yorkville, with Kersting driving in four runs, including a two-run home run in the fourth. Rilee Petrusa also collected two hits.

Plano 29, Parkview Christian 0

Lindsey Cocks hit an inside-the-park home run in the first inning and doubled in a run in the second for the Reapers. Annabelle Solis homered, scored two runs and drove in three and Cami Nunez had three runs scored and three RBIs with two hits.