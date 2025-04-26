Yorkville Public Library’s May 2025 special events and community groups

FILE – The Yorkville Public Library at 902 Game Farm Road will be hosting a series of special events and recurring groups all throughout May. (Shaw Local News Network)

Special Events:

Helping You Navigate Medicare: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 1 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 7. Drop in to speak with Cindy Fields, a local Medicare expert, to discuss the ins and outs of Medicare and help seniors understand their coverage and the options they have for 2025 and beyond.

Poverty: A Discussion with Author Matthew Desmond: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, via Zoom. Bestselling author Matthew Desmond is a professor of sociology at Princeton University and author of the award-winning book, “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City.” The recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship, Desmond was named one of 50 people across the country who are “most influencing the national political debate” by Politico 50 in 2016. His research focuses on poverty in the United States, city life, housing insecurity, public policy, racial inequality, and ethnography.

Recurring Groups:

English Language Learners Classes: Mondays through Saturdays. Free conversation-based classes to help people who are new to the community learn English.

Chair Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. No class on May 15. Held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room, Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance, and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited. and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: 4 p.m. Thursdays. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Thursday evening for 18 and older.

Roaming Readers Walking Club: 9 a.m. Fridays, May 2 and 16. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot, the one closest to Fox Road, and walk from there. Registration required. Weather permitting.

Threads & More: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 6/ Do you crochet, knit, needlepoint, sew, or quilt? If so, get together with fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast! Come work on your unfinished projects, show off finished projects, and check out what other people are doing. “Threads & More” group is an informal friendly group that welcomes all interests and abilities. The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. This program is for adults 18 and older. No registration is required.

Meditation + Mindful Movement: 1 p.m. Tuesdays. Join Cristen Grajeda from Balanced Bluebird Healing for this simple and gentle session to relax, release tension, and support self-healing.

Books & Cooks Book Club: 10:15 a.m.Tuesday, May 6. A book club for readers who love to eat ... or is it for eaters who love to read? Has a great book ever inspired you to try a new restaurant? Have you ever tried to recreate a recipe described in a story? Did you fall into a trance during the Eat portion of “Eat, Pray, Love” and forget to finish the book? This might be the book club for you! In this brand new book club, we will read some great books and bring in recipes and treats to share that were inspired by the reading we did that month.

Learning to Decorate Like it’s a Piece of Cake: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 7. Learn to decorate beautiful cookies, cakes, and cupcakes with Bethany, a certified decorating instructor.

Magic: The Gathering Club: 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Magic the Gathering is a tabletop card game with over 50 million players worldwide. One of the most popular games on the planet, you can now gather at the Yorkville Public Library to play Commander format games of Magic the Gathering with like-minded friends and gamers. This group is open to experienced players or those brand-new to the game. Bring your own deck to participate in the games. The program is open to adults and high school students ages 14 and older.

Dabblers: Adult Painting Class for Beginners: 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13. Learn to paint with Carolyn Kyle. In our fun new art series, learn the basics of painting - each month focusing on different techniques, mediums, or styles. From basic brush strokes to matting and framing your masterpieces, come check it out and dabble a bit with Carolyn.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 14. The Lunch Bunch is one of the library’s longest running and most engaging book clubs. Past books have included mysteries, historical fiction, biographies and memoirs, romance, and best-sellers. Bring your lunch and join the Lunch Bunchers for a lively discussion about great books. Meetings are the second Wednesday of every month at noon in the library’s board room.

Tech Help for Seniors: 9 a.m. Thursday, May 15. Local tech expert Steve Goodwin would like to help you with your computer, tablet, and smart phone issues. Goodwin will help patrons one at a time for sessions of 15 minutes each to assist with whatever problems you’re having with your devices or teach you to use your technology better. Goodwin helps patrons on a first-come, first-served basis. If you have problems that take a longer time to resolve, Goodwin offers his professional services outside of the library.

Men’s Book Club: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 15. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 19. A monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your newfound time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Psychological Thriller Book Club: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 21. Join a brand-new book club focused on psychological thrillers, mysteries, and suspenseful stories. If you love those gripping tales that leave you on the edge of your seat, trying to figure out whodunnit or how your hero/heroine is going to get themselves out of this jam, then this might be the book club for you. The club will meet the third Wednesday of each month to discuss a different book.

Horror Book Club: Meeting date to be determined. Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy, and the eerie should join the library for its brand new Horror Book Club. It will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new book each month.

Adult Creative Writing Group: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 27. Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing. Meetings are held on fourth Tuesday of the month.

Art for Everyone: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 28. Art for Everyone is an accessible painting class designed for adults and teens with physical or cognitive differences. Instructors want to collaborate to create art in an accepting, modification-friendly space.

YPL Puzzle Swap and YPL Board Game Swap: Do you have puzzles, board games, dice games, or card games you’re done with? Are you craving a new one? Stop by the Yorkville Public Library and swap a few of your gently used puzzles for some of theirs.

Computer Classes for Seniors: 10 a.m. last Friday of the month. Struggling with using your computer? Worried that clicking the wrong thing will cause a problem? Frustrated that the laptop won’t do what you want it to do? Hoping to better understand the latest tech? Local tech expert Steve Goodwin will be teaching a series of computer classes for seniors. Designed to help you feel safe and comfortable with new tech, Steve’s classes will delve into safety, security, and using common programs. The May 30 class is on computer basics, June 27 on Internet basics and July 25 on Google tools. Registration is required to reserve your spot. Bring your own device if possible.