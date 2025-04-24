Yorkville mayor proclaims ‘Poppy Days’ to honor veterans fallen in war

Mayor John Purcell of Yorkville proclaims May 5 – 11 as “Poppy Awareness Days” in Yorkville, with JoAnne Liebold and Dianne Dillow of the Yorkville American Legion. (Joey Weslo)

“In Flanders fields the poppies blow. Between the crosses, row on row.” - John McCrae

In recognition to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in wartime, Mayor John Purcell proclaimed May 5-11 as “Poppy Awareness Days” in Yorkville.

Purcell gathered with representatives of the local American Legion Post 489 and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 489 to honor those who have served in combat.

“I hereby proclaim “Poppy Awareness Days” in the United City of Yorkville, and request all citizens to observe these days by wearing a Poppy and making contributions for this worthy cause,” Purcell said during the April 22 city council meeting.

The red poppy is designated as a symbol of the lives perished in mankind’s darkest hours, and the new life that blooms from its ashes. Each year, veterans wear the red poppy to honor the fallen and to celebrate each service member’s dedication.

Purcell honored the proclamation with Dianne Dillow and JoAnne Liebold of the Yorkville American Legion who presented Purcell with a memorial flower for him to wear.

Purcell said the poppy carries special significance, especially in times of relative peace.

“A nation of peace must be reminded of the price of war and the debt owed to those who have died in war,” Purcell said.